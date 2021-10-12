AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.25). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. Oppenheimer cut AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,214. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,883 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

