Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Athene were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Athene by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 293,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Athene by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

ATH stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,032. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

