Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $20.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 24,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,780. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $94.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,785,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 155.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 377,320.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

