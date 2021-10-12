AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $357,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AZN stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

