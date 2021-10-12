AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from £100 to £105. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. AstraZeneca traded as high as GBX 8,999.16 ($117.57) and last traded at GBX 8,998 ($117.56), with a volume of 523575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,889 ($116.14).

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.47 billion and a PE ratio of 42.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,500.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,162.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.