Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $176.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.70. 31,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,967. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 901.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 46.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

