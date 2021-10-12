Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545,147 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $378,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 159,119 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of AZPN opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

