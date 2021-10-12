ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,250 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,516.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,427.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

