ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,680 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,516.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,427.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,284 ($29.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

