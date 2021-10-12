Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $128.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,549,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $21,066,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arvinas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,386,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $81.71 on Friday. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

