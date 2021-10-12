Arcosa, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcosa stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Arcosa worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

