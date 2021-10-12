Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Covington Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $141.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,546,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

