AppCoins One Day Trading Volume Tops $132,273.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $132,273.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0699 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00215248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00093100 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,591,431 coins and its circulating supply is 244,591,430 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.