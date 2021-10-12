Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of AIF opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

