Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.11.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,404,104 shares of company stock valued at $142,612,127. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

