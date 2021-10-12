Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,069. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $994.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.82 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $43.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

