APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 23,500 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Life Storage worth $70,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,536. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

