APG Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,000 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 0.8% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $129,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

