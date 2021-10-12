APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 151,049 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,049 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.33% of Prologis worth $242,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.69.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

