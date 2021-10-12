APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.82% of The Kroger worth $198,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in The Kroger by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Kroger by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 969,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Kroger by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 744,637 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 126,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,093,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock worth $3,010,079. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

