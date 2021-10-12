APG Asset Management N.V. Has $562.87 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,102 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.37% of T-Mobile US worth $562,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.90. 205,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,932. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.52.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.