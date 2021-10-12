APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,798 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $284,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.79. 16,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,990. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

