APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several research firms have commented on APA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

