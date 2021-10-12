ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 98.8% in September

ANRGF (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the September 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on ANRGF in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of ANRGF remained flat at $$16.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320. ANRGF has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03.

