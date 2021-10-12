Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD):

10/8/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.22. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,310. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.