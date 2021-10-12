Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD):
- 10/8/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 10/7/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/6/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 9/30/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/16/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/1/2021 – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.22. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of BUD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,310. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
See Also: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.