Analyzing CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PTC and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56% CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PTC and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 1 10 0 2.91 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25

PTC presently has a consensus price target of $139.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than PTC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.46 billion 9.49 $130.70 million $1.85 63.75 CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Summary

PTC beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

