Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 172.92

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 110.56 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.