Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Price Target at GBX 172.92

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 110.56 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
