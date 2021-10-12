Analysts Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $13.20

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TEN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 421,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,558. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

