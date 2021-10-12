Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target at $41.64

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,777,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,773,000 after buying an additional 1,776,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 296.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,283,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 2,455,900 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85,557 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 553,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,637. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.58. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

