Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $98.29

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 165,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,790. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.95 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

