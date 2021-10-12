Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) PT at $21.50

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 16,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

