Analysts Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Target Price at $36.63

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,582 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

