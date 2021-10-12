Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $42.88

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $22.56 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.71.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

