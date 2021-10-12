Analysts Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price at $6.92

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ITRG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

