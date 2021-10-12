Analysts Set Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Target Price at $6.92

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
ITRG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,657. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
