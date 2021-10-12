Analysts Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target at $47.43

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ALKT traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,022. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $49.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.71.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,746 shares of company stock worth $6,243,705 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

