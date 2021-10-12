Analysts Expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for VEON’s earnings. VEON posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VEON.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEON. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 48.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 84,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,809. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

