Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.79 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report $85.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.27 million to $87.89 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $46.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $304.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.87 million to $313.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.22 million, with estimates ranging from $284.85 million to $310.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SB. HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of SB stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 890,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

