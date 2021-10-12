Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 269.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 69.8% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,003. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

