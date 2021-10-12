Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after buying an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

