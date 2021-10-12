Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report sales of $4.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $7.06 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.27 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $72.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

