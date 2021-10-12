Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Coty posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Coty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 69,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,288,701. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.