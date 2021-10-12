Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.66 Million

Brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce $60.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.46 million and the highest is $67.11 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $264.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $290.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $621.13 million, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million.

LOTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 20.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 90.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

