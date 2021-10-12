Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 32.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Upwork by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Upwork by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,525. Upwork has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.