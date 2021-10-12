Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post sales of $88.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.95 million and the lowest is $88.13 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $70.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $386.58 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $403.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

TRHC opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $604.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

