Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.30 Million

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to report sales of $196.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the lowest is $196.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $101.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $706.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $645.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 554.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 51.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 259,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 87,715 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 37.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

