Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $15.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $15.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.28 to $18.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

NYSE:MHK opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.27 and a 200-day moving average of $197.58. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.