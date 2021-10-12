Analysts Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Kadmon posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDMN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kadmon by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kadmon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 21.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDMN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 3,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,828. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

