Analysts Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. First Bancorp posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

