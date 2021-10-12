American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives $29.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

AMSWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $26.51 on Friday. American Software has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.46 million, a PE ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at $156,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

