American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday.

American Resources stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.75.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Resources in the second quarter worth $523,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Resources by 23,020.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Resources by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

